Beverly Beeton, Ph.D.



February 18, 1939 ~ August 27, 2020



Raised on a family ranch in rural Northern Utah where she rode horses before she could walk, Beverly Beeton received a doctoral degree in social and intellectual history from the University of Utah. She served as an academic administrator at four different universities in Utah, Illinois, and Alaska. She retired as Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Professor of History from the University of Alaska Anchorage in 1997.



Beverly was the daughter of Florence Hatch and Thain Joseph Beeton of Deweyville, Utah. Their ancestors were of English, German, Danish and Irish decent; most migrated to the United States as Mormon immigrants around the time of the American Civil War and settled in Utah. Beverly was not a practicing Mormon. She was married and divorced twice--no children. At age 19, she married Robert Bruce Cottle, a jazz musician who joined the United States Air Force when he got his draft notice. In her thirties, she married Dieter Wolf, a physicist from Stuttgart, Germany.



In 1982, Beverly moved to Juneau, Alaska, for a job as Associate Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at the University of Alaska Southeast, Juneau. In 1988, she moved to Anchorage for what would be her final assignment as a university administrator and historian. After retirement, she wrote history, consulted with museums and publishers, evaluated universities for accreditation associations, and volunteered with civic and historical organizations. She played a leadership role in the expansion and governance of the Anchorage Museum in the early 2000s, and served on the Alaska Historical Commission and the Cook Inlet Historical Society Board.



Beverly moved to downtown Seattle in 2010 and lived there until her death. During the years she enjoyed the view of Puget Sound, she gave history speeches on subjects such as women voting and the 1918 flu pandemic. She used her childhood memories and historical research skills to write her family history that told the story of the development of Northern Utah through the lives of her ancestors who were among the first generation of homesteaders. She shared her history widely and applied her knowledge for two wonderful trips to England and to Scandinavia and Northern Germany to view places and things from the worlds of her ancestors. Three generations of Beetons joined her on the trip to Nottingham in the center of England on the River Trent.



Beverly lived life fully and enjoyed her adventures, her intellectual life and her rich array of friends and Beeton and Hatch cousins. No service or burial will be held; she donated her body to the University of Washington for medical research.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store