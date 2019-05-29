Beverly Bissell Milne



Beverly Bissell Milne passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 75 surrounded by loved ones in Bellevue, Washington. Beverly grew up in Biddeford, Maine, and left at the age of 19 to pursue a career in Washington D.C. with the Department of Navy. It is there where she met her husband of 55 years, Scott Milne. Together, Bev and Scott traveled the world wherever Scott's Navy career took them. From Europe to Hawaii and everywhere in between, Bev made friends wherever she landed. Known for her always bright smile, infectious laugh, happy disposition and enduring positive attitude, Bev could light up any room with her presence.



Bev was a fighter who survived two previous bouts of breast cancer and was battling endometrial cancer for the past two years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter K. Bissell and Alice Ball. Bev is survived by her husband, Scott, brother Kenneth (Kathleen), sister Lisa, son Scott Milne (Shelley), daughter Trisha Hubbard (Mark), granddaughters Anna and Lauren and grandson Alex.



A celebration and remembrance of Beverly's life will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 3:00 pm at Sunset Hills in



Bellevue, Washington. Published in The Seattle Times on May 29, 2019