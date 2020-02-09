Home

Beverly C. Lemchen


1946 - 2020
Beverly C. Lemchen Obituary
Beverly C. Lemchen

Beverly Lemchen, age 73, of Bellevue, WA, died January 28, 2020. She was born May 2, 1946, in Seattle, WA the daughter of Charlotte Schildkraut and the late Harold Schildkraut. On August 27, 1967 she married her husband, Lawrence Lemchen.

She took great joy in spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Lemchen, her mother Charlotte Schildkraut, her brother Marc (Tracy) Schildkraut; her sons and daughters-in-law Aaron Lemchen (Anna) and Matt Lemchen (Leah), and 5 granddaughters Heather, Zoe, Maddie, Lily, and Hannah. All live in the greater Seattle area.

She was a loving and devoted wife, a caring mother and an affectionate "Bubbe" to her grandchildren.

A memorial service and burial took

place on Thurs., Jan. 30 at Herzl Memorial Park in Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
