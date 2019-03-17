Beverly Jean (Cameron) Nielsen



August 23, 1930 ~ March 1, 2019



Beverly will be remembered for her sense of humor, countless friends, and zest for life. She was always the life of the party!



Growing up in Spokane and Seattle, Beverly graduated from Seattle's Roosevelt High School and attended the University of Washington. She married John Nielsen in 1950 and they had three children; Eric, Leitha, and Paul. The family enjoyed many summers together at their cabin on Lake Cavanaugh.



After the death of her first husband, Beverly met and married John Hunter. She and John spent many happy years traveling, going to University of Washington Husky football games, and spending time with friends. Her later years were spent doting on, and spoiling, her grandchildren, Jared and Courtney, and traveling with her longtime friend and companion, Dwayne Boyd.



Beverly faced her last days battling cancer with her signature sense of humor. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She is survived by her son, Eric Nielsen (Deirdre), daughter, Leitha Steed (Clint), grandson, Jared Steed, granddaughter, Courtney Spotanski (Matthew), great-grandson, Evan Spotanski, and daughter-in-law, Susan Nielsen.