Beverly Margaret Smith
Beverly Smith went to join the Lord and her beloved Forrest April 9, 2019.
Beverly was truly a pioneer. She was the definition of a woman having it all, long before the term was ever used.
Daughter, wife, mother, community volunteer, beauty pageant winner, community activist, politician, school board member, executive, entrepreneur, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Beverly began as a PTA volunteer at Coe Elementary School. She became president of Coe PTA then President of the Seattle PTA and vice president of the Washington State PTA. She became parliamentarian for the Washington State Nurses Association in 1956 and was hired as Assistant Executive Director in 1966. In 1968 she was named the Executive Director of WSNA, the only non-nurse to hold ever that position. Under her leadership WSNA became the first nursing group in the nation to establish an affirmative Action Plan to recruit nurses of color. WSNA was the first nursing group to establish a PAC and led the way for both other state organizations and the American Nurses Association. She served on many committees and boards representing the advancement of nurses and their organizations, as well advocacy for civil rights, women's rights and the labor movement. She was elected to the Seattle School Board where she served as member and a term as President. She was a founding member and board member of Sound Savings and Loan, a women's bank during a time when women had trouble getting loans.
Survived by son Michael (Tally), and daughter Mary Agnes (Frank), grandchildren, Elizabeth (Robert, Forrest, and Abigail (Kyle), great grand children Margaret, Maxine, and Merak.
Funeral Mass followed by
Celebration of Life, August 10 2019,
10:00 am, at Holy Rosary Church
West Seattle. 4139 42nd Ave SW and SW Genesee Street, Seattle, WA 98116. ~ Sign Beverly's Guest Book: www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019