Beverly Starkovich
February 6, 1931 ~ April 10, 2020
Beverly was born in Los Angeles, California. Her family moved to Renton, Washington after the huge 1933 earthquake. Beverly graduated from Renton High School in 1949, and in 1950 she married the love of her life, Rudy Starkovich (also from Renton). They were very happy together and were married 51 years until Rudy's death in 2001. They enjoyed traveling to many places, including Europe, Ireland, Croatia, Mexico, Hawaii, and a Mississippi river cruise. You could not ask for a better mother and homemaker than Beverly. She had the sweetest nature, and was at her happiest remodeling or decorating the family's next house. They moved eight times, buying "fixer uppers" and turning them into showplaces. Bev also taught piano lessons and belonged to the Renton Lions Club for years, meeting many lifelong friends. Beverly passed away at Overlake Hospital. Because of this terrible virus, we could not say goodbye.
She is survived by her sister, Sylvia Jarnagin, daughters Ilene Antonitsas (Tas), and Peggy Christopherson, granddaughters Zoi and Lili Antonitsas, and Sarah Christopherson (Jake Willard), great-grandchildren Kalani, Dylan, and Jack, and several nieces and nephews. We must extend many thanks to the caregivers at Mariana's AFH, Gloria Holtz, Judy Gesell, Maria Silva, and Janice Sheegog for their unwavering support and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Overlake Medical Center, 1035 116th Ave. N.E., Bellevue 98004 or online at overlakehospital.org/support.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 16, 2020