BichThuy Hoang
BichThuy (Bick) Hoang

BichThuy (Bick) Hoang Obituary
BichThuy (Bick) Hoang

Bichthuy (Bick) Thi Hoang, 54, was born in Dalat, Vietnam, and lived in Bellevue, WA, after migrating to the US in 1993 and becoming a US citizen. She went to Bellevue College and then Western Washington University, earning a degree in computer science. Bick worked for Boeing for 16 years. Bick met Charles (Chuck) Bishop at Boeing, and they were blissfully wed in 2012. Bick deeply loved her family, and enjoyed playing with her great nieces and nephews. Bick succumbed to cancer after a 11/2 year battle. She is survived by her mother, Mui Vu, her husband Chuck, three sisters, Kim, Lien, and Ai, and brother, Son, and nieces Oanh and Uyen, and nephew Kevin.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 20, 2020
