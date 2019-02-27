Big Yin Woo So



Big Yin Woo So passed away in Seattle, Washington on February 17, 2019. She was 83 years old. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Big Yin was born on November 25, 1935, in Toisan/Taishan, China. In 1953, She immigrated to Hong Kong, where she met Ka Chick So from Shuntak/Shunde. Big Yin and Ka Chick married in 1958 and had five daughters and one son. On February 4, 1969, the So family left for Seattle and settled in Beacon Hill.



Big Yin is preceded in death by husband, Ka Chick So (1992), mother Ping Kiu Eng Woo (1988), and father Quin Kwock Woo (2013). She is survived by her brothers, Man Jam "James" Woo (Ying Tong Woo, 2017), Man Bo "Robert" Woo (Chui Lan Lui "Mona" Woo); daughters, Marion So (Lyman Young), Sandra So-Lam (Alfred Lam), Nancy So (Keith Holloway), Connie So (Brett Eckelberg), Janice So (Kim Sun), and son, Arthur So (Deanna Hoy); grandchildren, Alexander Lam (Krista Lam), Sophia Lam-Bartylla (Anthony Bartylla), Maia So-Holloway, Marcus So-Holloway, Han Eckelberg, Wen Eckelberg, Tatyana So, and Jayda So; great-grandchild, Athena Bartylla.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd at Butterworth Funeral Services. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019