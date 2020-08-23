Bill Bigelow
Billy (Bill) Bigelow was born in 1927 and passed away August 16, 2020 at the age of 93 due to complications of dementia. He served in the Navy in WWII and the Korean War. While stationed in Barbers Point Naval Air Station in Hawaii, on January 5, 1951 he married his fiance;, Jean Titus. During their 69 year marriage they enjoyed a fun life full of family, friends and travel. Bill retired with sore feet after 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a 54 year member of the Lynnwood Elks.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, their children, John (Barbara), Jim (Carol), Tom (Pam) and Dianne (Dale), grandchildren, Alisha (Nez), Leslie, Brandon, Rob (Shannon), Kandra, Steven and Brian, and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jyllian, Nolae, Olivia, Jeciah, Tamia and Jacobi. He was preceded in death by grandchildren Angell and Mark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WA Elks Therapy for Kids, PO Box 110760, Tacoma, WA 98411 or your charity of choice
