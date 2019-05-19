|
|
Bill (William) H. Cleaver
September 16, 1943-May 14, 2019
Proud owner of
Bellevue Vacuum since 1970
Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Mukilteo. His final days were spent with his family by his side. Bill is survived by his wife Sandi, daughters Paulette and Tricia, granddaughters Lauren(Alex), Nicole and Kelly, his sister Alice and brother John. He is dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Per Bill's wishes, no service will be held.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019