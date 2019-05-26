Home

Bill Houger passed away on May 19, 2019 at 80 years of age. He was born in Missoula, MT in 1939 and grew up in Prescott, WA. He majored in philosophy at the University of Washington and earned his law degree at the UW. Shortly after law school, Bill and two friends started a Seattle law firm, Houger, Garvey and Schubert. Later he practiced in the Tri Cities with the firm Houger, Miller and Stein. He was an avid boater and enjoyed cruising in the San Juan Islands, Alaska, California and Mexico with family and friends. He was a lifelong skier and weightlifter. His last years were spent in Sammamish, WA. Bill will be remembered and greatly missed by his family; wife Carolyn, sister Donah Lee, daughters Heidi (Blake) and Lisa (Dan) and grandchildren, Jordan, Emma, Jamie, Sarah and Adam. No formal services are planned. Please visit www.FLINTOFTS.com for more information about Bill.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
