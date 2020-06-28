Bill Katsuki Komoto



Bill Komoto, born July 4, 1927 in O'Brien, Washington, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Seattle, Washington due to complications from pneumonia.



He was the son of Nobuji and Yoshiko; youngest brother to George, Frank, and Shizuko; and husband of 55 years to Amie Kaisaki before she passed in 2009. He is survived by brother Frank and many nieces and nephews.



Bill had enlisted in the U.S. Army just after WWII but was encouraged by mentors to finish his college education at the University of Idaho where he received his degree in Business Administration. He was an established business owner in Seattle, active in the community, in the Lions Club and the Seattle Buddhist church. He enjoyed traveling with Amie and their friends in the investment and golf clubs. He loved to golf and was a voracious reader. He really loved going to the horse races and casinos and, after a stroke, was not hampered by his wheelchair in arranging bus rides to his favorite places and being able to move himself very well once he arrived at his destination.



Bill will be remembered for his love of family and joy of life. His determination to live his life and maintain as much independence as he could in his later years, set an example for us all that you do what you can, do what you must.



Bill will be interred at Evergreen Washelli Columbarium in North Seattle. No services are planned at this time. Remembrances may be made to the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Seattle Public Library, and the Nisei Veteran's Committee.



