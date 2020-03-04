|
Bill Leavens
Our husband, father and Grandpa died February 9, 2020, just 16 days short of his 92nd birthday. He was the oldest of 12 children born on February 25, 1928 to Inez and Lewis Leavens in Darby, MT. Always a Montana boy, he loved fishing and the mountains of Montana.
At age 16 he started spending summers on fire lookouts, and while he got lonely, he loved the adventure and the responsibility. As a feisty and independent youth, Bill explored the mountains with his best friend and sister, Florence. At very young ages, they worked together on a ranch in the Big Hole. During high school he participated in all the sports, plays and student government. He always said his class was so small that all the students had to participate in everything or nothing would happen!
After graduating from High School, Bill attended the University of Montana. When the GI Bill became available he joined the Army and was a supply clerk at Fort Lawton, Seattle until his honorable discharge. While working various jobs, he attended the University of Washington and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. After earning his CPA license, he worked for several greater-Seattle firms before establishing his own public accounting business in Georgetown, where he retired at age 80.
During the intervening years he married Doris Miner and had one daughter, Candy. He learned to fly and eventually owned an airplane that took the family on many adventures throughout the US, Canada and Mexico. He served a term as president of the AOPA and enjoyed many long-lasting friendships through that organization. Until the 1980s, his airplane was used mainly to get to Montana for the 4th of July to see family and go fishing. Bill also learned to make beer, downhill ski and play the piano.
After his divorce, he married Lorraine Adamson and gained a stepdaughter, Suzanne and stepson, Randy. Bill and Lorraine settled in a beautiful West Seattle home where he enjoyed tinkering in his woodshop, the garden, and the views of Puget Sound - especially the ferries and big freighters. Until he sold his beloved Bonanza airplane, Bill and Lorraine would often join AOPA fly-ins to such places as Ocean Shores or Friday Harbor for lunch. Through Lorraine, Bill developed a deep appreciation for the Seattle Symphony, especially enjoying the percussion section. They were long-time symphony season ticket holders, enjoying the Pops concerts, classical symphonies, as well as Dixieland Jazz. Bill and Lorraine also were long-time members of the Seattle Art Museum. Bill was an avid reader of history and enjoyed the discussions and trading books with his son-in-law, Rick.
He was a loving father and grandfather and we will always remember the Montana phrases he was fond of using such as "steeper than a cow's face grazing downhill," "taller than a well rope" and "let's get going huckelty-buck!".
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lorraine, his daughter Candy Lubansky, her husband Rick, stepdaughter Suzanne Pinney, her husband Rick, and stepson Randy Adamson. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Brian Schwartz and wife Allison, Nyle Adamson and wife Megan; and Margaux and Katie Pinney; and his 6 great grandchildren.
While Alzheimer's stole the last years of his life, he lived the life he wanted.
A memorial, in his memory, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at
Bonney Watson Funeral Home SeaTac, Washington.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation, in his honor, to the .
Please visit his online memorial at www.BonneyWatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020