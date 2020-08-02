Bill Pugel
William Patrick Pugel (Bill), beloved son of Jane Pugel and the late Jim Pugel. Bill was born in Seattle September 19, 1964, and died suddenly July 21, 2020 of a heart attack on the Summerland Trail at Mt. Rainier. He was doing what he loved best, climbing in the mountains, apparently in the best of health, with his beloved sister Ann Switzer and her two children.
Bill grew up in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood, where he lived all his life. He leaves an army of heartbroken siblings, cousins, lifelong friends, clients and strangers -- who immediately were his friends.
Bill attended Mt. Virgin School, John Muir Elementary, Asa Mercer Junior High, and graduated from O'Dea High School. He was a Troop 213 Boy Scout, and graduated from Western Washington University. He rowed for Western, a family tradition, meanwhile fought Hodgkin's disease, attending classes while he underwent chemotherapy and full body radiation. He never ceased smiling, joking, and keeping everyone's spirits up, and he beat Hodgkin's.
He was a person who could do anything, cabinetry, remodeling, furniture building. He eventually established his own company and had many clients who relied on him.
"Call Bill" was a common theme. He was always full of conversation, advice, laughter, and was, in particular, a favorite with the children of the homes he worked in. "Mr. Bill" was beloved. Bill loved to travel, visiting among other places Chile, Europe numerous times, learned to make paella on Majorca. He loved driving trips. He was a lifelong learner and dispenser of wisdom.
In addition to his mother Jane, Bill is survived by his siblings Mary Pugel, Katie Pugel, Margaret Opalka (Pat), Jim (Erin), Jane Hance (Barry), Chris, Mike (Susan), Ann Switzer (Trip), 15 nieces and nephews, two great-nephews and one great-niece. He is mourned by his longtime O'Dea friends, his neighbors, clients & their families - anybody who ever met him.
A funeral will be planned later. Remembrances may be made to National Park Service, Mt. Rainier National Park, Attn: Superintendent's Office, 55210 238th Ave E, Ashford WA 98304.
"He leaves a white unbroken glory,
A gathered radiance,
A width, a shining peace, under the night..." - Rupert Brooke
Please sign Bill's online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com