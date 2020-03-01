|
|
Bill Renick
December 15, 1940-February 13, 2020
Bill died peacefully after a short illness with his daughter and son at his side. Bill is survived by his daughter Yvonne Renick (Rob Riley), son William Renick (Janice), 4 grandchildren, 4 great
grandchildren, 1 brother, 2 sisters
and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carole (Heck) Renick.
Memorial Service March 6, 2020
at 11:00am at Holyrood Mausoleum Chapel, 205 Lake Ballinger Way, Shoreline. Burial immediately following Service at Holyrood Cemetery
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020