Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Holyrood Cemetery
Lake Ballinger Way
Shoreline, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Renick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Renick


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Renick Obituary
Bill Renick

December 15, 1940-February 13, 2020

Bill died peacefully after a short illness with his daughter and son at his side. Bill is survived by his daughter Yvonne Renick (Rob Riley), son William Renick (Janice), 4 grandchildren, 4 great

grandchildren, 1 brother, 2 sisters

and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carole (Heck) Renick.

Memorial Service March 6, 2020

at 11:00am at Holyrood Mausoleum Chapel, 205 Lake Ballinger Way, Shoreline. Burial immediately following Service at Holyrood Cemetery
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -