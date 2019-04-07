Bill Yasuhide Sudo



Bill Sudo was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He passed away on February 22, 2019 peacefully with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 3, 1943 in Wakayama, Japan to Mamoru and Shigeko Sudo and immigrated to the US with his family in 1956. He married Sanae Nakamae on September 14, 1968 and they had three children together. Some highlights of his life are graduating from Franklin High School, serving in the United States Army, performing in Kendo demonstrations at the Seattle World's Fair and working for Nordstrom for over 40 years. He loved to watch Seattle sports teams, as well as the Huskies, and old game shows and enjoyed playing golf with the Fuji Golf Club.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years Sanae, children; Steven (Katja), Shawn, and Sandie Salema (Mike), grandchildren; Maia, Malia, Mealani and Haloa Salema. He is also survived by his sister Mary Fujii (Michael).



Never forgotten and forever in our hearts... Memorial Service Sat., April 13th at 1:00 pm, Sunset Hills Funeral Home Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary