Billy Lee Davie
Billy Lee Davie, devoted father, passed away in the embrace of his family on May 3, 2020 after a long but courageous battle with COPD and ESRD.
Billy Lee was born in Grandview, WA on March 18, 1940. He was the youngest and last surviving member of seven siblings.
Billy lived most of his life in Renton with his loving wife Barbara, whom he married in 1958, his three sons, Guy, Jeff, Mike and daughter Kelly. Billy worked for many years as a very successful leading sales manager at Thousand Trails Inc. before re-establishing his career as a sales manager for Trendwest Resorts. Though his loving wife Barbara passed away in the prime of his life, the bond that he and Barbara shared was extraordinarily close and truly inspiring. Their union blossomed into a family unit of amazing strength and devotion. They enjoyed some travel, shared many creative talents, artistic interests, and above all formed an inseparable team. After Barbara's sudden passing in August of 1981, Billy banded together with his children and carried on living life to the fullest for nearly forty more years as Barbara would have wanted. Billy was the kind of person that everyone respected and admired. In his professional life, he was known for his integrity and strong work ethic, as much as for his genuine personality and unique leadership skills. As a father and husband, he was an outstanding and secure provider who laid the foundation for the many creative opportunities and endeavors that would benefit each of his children for the rest of their lives. Never did he question the undertakings of his sons or daughter, but supported them with one hundred percent of his love. Besides his work and family, his passions included working on his home, tinkering with his boat and customizing his automobiles. Always having a positive attitude, Billy was constantly in search of the next "big opportunity" for himself and his family.
His family and friends that will continue to carry the spirit of his brave and gentle soul within them are: Longtime companion; Ruby Skeen, lifelong friend; Don Dugger aka "Bodie", his oldest son; Guy Davie, second son; Jeff Davie with wife Renee', third son; Mike Davie, daughter; Kelly Madden with her husband Mike and Billy's only grandson Ricky. Other surviving family members include brother in-laws; Larry & Mike Rikansrud, along with their families, sister in-law; Mary Davie and her family members as well as numerous nephews and nieces from siblings who passed before him.
Billy's final resting place and marker will be alongside his true love, Barbara Jean Davie, at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Renton Washington.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020