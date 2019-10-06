|
|
Billy W. Hilliard
1941 ~ 2019
Bill was born January 8, 1941, he passed away on October 2, 2019.
Bill graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Washington.
He was one of the first Vice Presidents in the Office of Minority Affairs/EOP at the University of Washington and played a large role in forming the office in the 1970's.
He is a former director of the Washington State Human Rights Commission and the Seattle Human Rights Department and also had been employed as a lobbyist for Seattle City Light. Bill also served as the first president of the Central Area School Council.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, partner, and best friend of 61 years, Dorothy, and their children Todd (Kristi) and Lori. Grandchildren Evan (Clairiessa), Elgin (Sarah), Erica, Elijah Hall and Cori Hilliard. Great grandchildren, Maliyah, Mi'Leah, Lonzell, and Privlige Hall. Also survived by his brothers Barney (Norberta), and Hartsel. Pre-deceased by brothers Ray and Joseph Hilliard.
Billy, (aka Dad, Papa, and "Homey") was very much loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
At his request, there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Washington, Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity/EOP, Box 35283, Seattle WA, 98195.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019