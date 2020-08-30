1/1
Bjorg Perdy Kaldestad
Bjorg Perdy Kaldestad

Our cherished mother, grand-mother and great grandmother Bjorg Perdy Kaldestad, 98 of Marysville died peacefully on August 19, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born to Peder and Anna Jorgensen on October 5, 1921 in Alesund, Norway. While still a child of 7 years old, Bjorg immigrated to the United States and settled in Ballard. She married Cory Aarvid Kaldestad in May of 1944, they lived and raised their family in the North Beach area. Bjorg was the bookkeeper at Lunde Electric for 30 years.

Bjorg was passionate about her family and she will always be remembered for the great get togethers at her home. Holidays were always a special time at the Kaldestad home.

She is survived by her sons Gary of Mukilteo (Valerie), Jim of Mount Vernon (Cheryle) and Cory of Everett (Deb). She also is survived by six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many close relatives. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Cory, daughter Judy Kaldestad, brother John Jorgensen Sr., sisters Borghild Bryan and Marie Grobschmit.

The family would like to say thank you to the Kaiser Hospice team, the staff at the Gardens in Marysville and a special thanks to Judy Palagi, a Gardens resident, who looked out for Bjorg.

Due to the current pandemic, Bjorg will be laid to rest at Evergreen-Washelli by her immediate family and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Seattle Fishermen's Memorial or to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
