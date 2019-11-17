Home

East Shore Unitarian Church
12700 SE 32nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98005
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
East Shore Unitarian Church
Bellevue, WA
View Map
Blair Brewster Dillaway


1954 - 2019
Blair Brewster Dillaway Obituary
Blair Brewster Dillaway

On Friday, October 25, 2019, Blair B. Dillaway, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 65. Blair was born on March 20, 1954 in Downey, CA, to Robert and Delva Powell Dillaway. He received his M.S. in Engineering at UCLA in 1977. He married Laura Critchlow on April 21, 1979. They have two children, Clayton and Liana. Blair worked in high tech his whole career, ultimately retiring from Microsoft in 2011.

Blair was a born athlete with a natural ability to excel at most sports. He won the MVP trophy from his high school's football team in 1970. Later in life, cycling became his number 1 sport. Besides sports, Blair had a large number of interests and hobbies including woodworking, playing the guitar and involvement with local charities. Charities of major importance to him were Hopelink, where he volunteered, served on the board and enjoyed doing cooking demonstrations at the food banks, The Cascade Bicycle Club, through which the Major Taylor Project for disadvantaged youth became a passion of his, and the Bellevue Arts Museum, where he was a long-time supporter and volunteer. Other interests were travel, art, opera, theater and cooking. Blair was a kind, soft-spoken man known for his generosity and dry humor.

Blair was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Laura, his children, Clayton and Liana, his brothers, Ron and Keith Dillaway, four nephews and two grandnieces.

There will be a memorial service on January 5, 2:00 PM, at East Shore Unitarian Church in Bellevue. Colorful clothing is

appropriate, as per Blair's wishes.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation in his name to one of the charities mentioned above, or to lymphoma research.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019
