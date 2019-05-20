|
|
Blanche Frances Fenton Bamburg
Blanche Frances Fenton Bamburg passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Florence of Seattle. She was 95. Services and interment will be private.
Blanche was born 14 July 1923 in Tacoma, Washington. She was the seventh child (of nine) of Mac and Eva Fenton. She was the last surviving member of the Fenton family. Blanche was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Bamburg. She leaves behind four children: Jerry Bamburg of Issaquah; Sue Harrison of Federal Way; Paula Bamburg of Seattle and David Bamburg of Seattle. She has six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 20 to May 21, 2019