Blythe Virginia Bloom
August 30, 1915 ~ July 19, 2019
Blythe Virginia Bloom was born in Seattle, Washington to Mamie and William Dignon. Blythe graduated from Queen Anne High School and for a number of years worked in the Pike Place Market for her father who operated a business at the time known as the Cow Path Creamery. Her early exposure to the public during those early years endeared her with a memorable set of social skills and empathy for family and friends. She had a sharp wit and dry sense of humor that served to define her. During teen-age years she met her future husband, Thomas Nelson Bloom at Tulalip Heights near Marysville, Washington where both families had summer homes. Soon after Tom graduated from college, Blythe and Tom moved to Kennewick, Washington where Tom commenced his music education career. They later moved to Enumclaw, Washington and in 1954 to Kirkland, Washington. Blythe was enriched by love of animals, gardening, her church and love of family.
She is survived by sons Ken Bloom and Greg Bloom, and grandson, Adam Bloom.
A memorial service
was held August 3, 2019 at
Cedar Lawns Memorial Park
in Redmond, Washington.
Remembrances are suggested to Rose Hill Church in Kirkland or to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019