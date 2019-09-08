|
Bob (Robert Oscar) Dorse
Bob (Robert Oscar) Dorse, a successful Seattle businessman, political activist and Masters Swimmer died on August 15, 2019. He was 87 years old.
Bob was born on October 23, 1931 to Swedish immigrant parents and grew up in New York City. His father, Oscar Dorse, dove for Sweden in the 1920 Olympics and was a massage therapist at the Biltmore Hotel. His mother, Elsa Dorse, was also a massage therapist and a homemaker.
Bob graduated from Union College in Schenectady, NY in 1953 with a degree in Economics and also competed for the swim team. After graduation, he joined the US Army and served his country for two years.
Bob was drawn to the West Coast, eventually settling in Seattle where he founded Dorse and Company, Inc., a manufacturer's representative business selling equipment to mechanical engineers in the Pacific Northwest. He loved his job; after 36 years he sold his business to two key employees and retired in 1996.
Seattle is also where Bob met his wife, Peggy. She and Bob, who were almost never apart, married in 1967. Bob shared his love for the outdoors with Peggy - hiking and backpacking in the mountains and caring for their immaculate garden on Puget Sound in West Seattle. Peggy survives him, along with their three children: Jennifer Dorse Bloyer, Bob Dorse Jr., and Kerstin (and Randolph Cerf). Other survivors include his four grandchildren: Oscar, Katie, Annika, and Ellis.
Bob was extremely active in Seattle politics. In 1977, he led Citizens for Voluntary Integration (CiVIC) and organized a petition drive for Initiative 350 which championed neighborhood schools & voluntary integration. The initiative won in Seattle and Washington State, but was challenged in the courts. Washington State defended it in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and finally in the Supreme Court. By a five to four vote, Initiative 350 was found unconstitutional. Bob ran for the Seattle School Board in 1979 and then for the 7th Congressional District in 1982 and 1984 without success.
Bob was a downhill skier and played singles tennis throughout his life, but his first and last sport was swimming. He swam competitively until he was 86 years old. He holds many records with the Pacific Northwest Masters Swimmers and won a National Championship in his final year of competition. His accomplishments and dedication were an inspiration to many.
Bob volunteered regularly as a tutor for the Seattle Public Schools and Zion Preparatory Academy, believing that education leads to success in life for our children. He also served as a small business mentor for the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) for 20 years. In addition to many Letters to the Editor submitted to the Seattle Times, Bob published his memoirs, Bob's Tales, which recounted his passion for life, politics, swimming and family. His relentless positive attitude, his dedication to keeping fit, his strong political opinions and his never-ending energy will be sorely missed.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life on October 27th at 3 PM at the Seattle Tennis Club.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019