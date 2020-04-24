Home

Bob J. McMeans

Bob J. McMeans Obituary
Bob J. McMeans

Bob McMeans, 83, of Federal Way, WA passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Brookdale in Spokane, WA.

He was born on July 7, 1937 in Stonewall, OK to JB and Rose (Mosier) McMeans. Bob received his education in Grandview, WA and graduated from high school in 1955. He served in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1959.

Bob trained race horses in Washington, Arizona and California for many years. He ran a stable at Longacres in Renton, WA and Emerald Downs in Auburn, WA in later years. He retired in 2007. He belonged to the Washington Thoroughbred Breeders & Owners Association and the Washington's Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association.

He is survived by his son Mike McMeans of Hayden, ID and Kelly (McMeans) Fox of Rathdrum, ID; grandchildren Wade Scott and Amanda Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother Bill McMeans; and younger brother Wayne McMeans.

In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
