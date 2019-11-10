|
|
Bob Karels Alsin
Bob Karels Alsin passed away
at age 90 on October 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born March 19, 1929 in Juneau Alaska, Bob grew up in Redmond and graduated from Lake Washington High School in 1947. He attended Seattle University until he was drafted into the Army in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart Betty Jean Swanson and was soon sent
to Korea to fight on the frontline, including the Punch Bowl. After honorably serving he returned home and opened BK Alsin Imports on Sixth Avenue, pioneering Scandinavian furniture and gifts in the Seattle area, and art showings of emerging local artists. In 1964 he opened Islandia Furniture on Mercer Island, and at various times owned 10 stores throughout WA and OR including Bob Alsin Antiques, contributing European antiques to the Street of Dreams, PONCHO, and Designer Showhouse. He resided on Mercer Island for many years, raised his family with wife Betty, enjoyed spending time with friends at the MI Beach Club, tennis and golf, a big sports fan, later enjoyed bird watching from his waterfront condo in Kirkland. He was a kind and gentle man and will be dearly missed. He is survived by sister Juneau Chagall, children Dean Alsin, Tenley Tobin (Jim), Tracy Lakey (Kevin), grandchildren Kelsi, Travis, Sean, Christina. Donations can be made to National Parkinson's Foundation. A Celebration of his life is on November 15th. For information call 425-885-2414.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019