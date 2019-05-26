Bob McCann



Robert Eugene McCann was born in North Dakota on November 21, 1938, to Lillian Anderson and Arthur McCann and passed in his home in Renton on May 10. He moved to Renton at age 12 and attended St. Anthony School and Renton High School. Bob started and successfully ran Bob McCann Trucking and Excavating, eventually employing and mentoring a large number of people throughout the years. Bob was known for his hard work, fairness, humor, kindness, and generosity. Most important to Bob were his family and friends. He is survived by his sons Jeff and Joel, daughter Jaymie, seven grandchildren, sister Judy Ingram, brother Gary, and his partner, Arlene Mjanger. Bob lit up a room when he entered and was often described as "legendary." He will be greatly missed. A rosary will be held for Bob at 7:15pm on May 30 and mass at 11:00am on May 31 at St. Anthony Parish in Renton. Please sign Bob's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019