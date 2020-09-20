Bob Plum



On September 1, 2020 Robert L. Plum, loving husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend to many, died four years after suffering a stroke & a slow decline.



Bob Plum was born in 1944 in New York to Lillian and Martin Plum. He met his wife, Faye Granat, at Norwalk High School in Connecticut, where he graduated. He earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering at Worchester Tech, and master's degree in Geotechnical Engineering at Cornell University.



Bob began his career at Goldberg-Zoino, in Newton Mass, before moving to Bellevue WA, where he worked for several consulting engineering firms, retiring from Kleinfelder in 2011 as a Senior Principal Geotechnical Engineer. His projects included the reconstruction of the I-90 floating bridge after it collapsed, the reconstruction of the highway to Mt. St. Helens after the eruption, and improvements to Utah I-80 in preparation for the 2002 Olympics. Bob's technical abilities, practical approach to engineering problems, gift for mentoring, and his sense of humor endeared him to his office colleagues.



Bob was kind and generous to friends and relatives, taking intense interest in their lives and volunteering his expertise and resources. His dry and sometimes silly sense of humor captivated all.



Bob took lifelong joy in learning, with astronomy, Risk Analysis, and Jewish spirituality among his intellectual pursuits. He loved music & had an extensive music collection & enjoyed quality Hi-Fi.



An accomplished athlete, Bob summited Mt. Rainier, Mt. Adams, Glacier Mountain & New Hampshire's Mt. Washington. He biked the Seattle to Portland Bike ride 15 times and completed the Seattle Marathon twice.



Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Ellen Nichols, and is survived by his wife, Faye Plum, his children, Michelle Lazarov and Jonathan Plum, his granddaughter, Lillian Plum, his sisters-in-law, Miriam Granat and Pearl Granat and his cousin, Marian Ruzicka. His funeral was held on September 2, according to Jewish tradition.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Tree of Life Endowment Fund at Herzl-Ner Tamid Synagogue in Mercer Island.



