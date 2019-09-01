|
Bobby Skinner
With sorrow and disbelief, the family and friends announce the tragic death of Robert Eugene Baird Skinner - the victim of a senseless incident of gun violence. His death at age 22 came the early morning of Friday, August 23, 2019 in Boise, Idaho.
Bobby was in Boise, preparing to enter his third year of studies at Boise State University and to continue as a member of the university's hockey team. He was interested in the field of international business.
Bobby was born January 31, 1997 at Englewood, New Jersey. He moved to Seattle with his parents Robert and Patricia Hughes Skinner in 2002 where they live in the Laurelhurst area of Seattle. He attended Villa Academy and Eckstein Middle School in Seattle. His sophomore year was at Roosevelt High School. His lifelong love of hockey then took Bobby to Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where he played for Compete Hockey Academy and lived with his host family the Barretts.
The next hockey season and his senior year was spent at East Wenatchee High School where he lived with his host family the Bradfords and he played for the Wenatchee Wolves U-18 team.
Bobby was a product of the Seattle and Sno-King hockey associations.
Following his high school graduation, Bobby became a member of the Seattle Totems hockey program for two seasons, playing as captain and competing with teams throughout the West. He was recruited to join the Boise State Bronco hockey program where he played the past two seasons.
During summers, his thirst for adventure and new life experiences took him to Thailand where he concentrated on martial arts conditioning and training for upcoming seasons at Boise State. While in Boise he trained as a fire fighter with the Idaho National Guard center protecting military & public ranges.
The family has compiled words that comprise Bobby's characteristics, qualities and values: love, joy, peace, gentleness, kindness, goodness, trustfulness, patience and self-control. Friends and family of all ages were blessed to have shared in this adventurous young man's life and will remember his full, but all too short time on this earth.
Survivors include Bobby's parents Robert Skinner and Patricia Hughes Skinner of Seattle; grandparents John and Nan Hughes of Woodinville, WA; uncle Tom Hughes and aunt Jessica Jensen Hughes, of Seattle; uncle Walter Hughes and aunt Kimberly Riley-Hughes of Mill Creek, WA; uncle Allen Skinner and aunt Charlotte Skinner of Hilton Head, S.C; Tom Skinner, Alameda, CA; cousins Alex, Katie, Maddie and Tillie Skinner of Alameda; cousins Allen Skinner Jr., Chicago and John Skinner, Hilton Head; cousins Holden and Hatcher Hughes, Seattle; cousin Rylie Quimby of Mill Creek. He was preceded in death by his aunt Betsey Hughes.
A memorial tribute is planned Sept. 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Saint Bridget Catholic Church at 4900 NE 50th St. in Seattle. Following the service, a reception will be held at the University of Washington Center for Urban Horticulture at 3501 NE 41st St., Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019