Bonnie Elaine (Hopkins) Berglund, of Seattle, Washington, born on January 24, 1933 in Bellingham, Washington, to the late Ethel Hopkins and the late Charles Hopkins, passed away at age 86 on February 17, 2019. Bonnie graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1955. She was an Office Worker in the Marine Supply Industry until retiring, at age 75, in 2008. Bonnie enjoyed 55 years in her home in the Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle; raising her two children, and creating many great friendships there. She was lucky enough to live in her home, with her son, until 3 months prior to her death.



She is survived by her son, Eric Daniel, and daughter, Kathy Scherer. Her son, Eric, now lives with his sister, Kathy, and her husband, Sam Scherer, in Orange Massachusetts. Bonnie had many hobbies including, sewing, knitting / crocheting, and gardening. Bonnie adored her rescue dogs, Jesse & Sammie, and her many granddogs. The family invites donations in Bonnie's name to an animal rescue organization of your choice.