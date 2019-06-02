Home

Bonnie Jeanne Olson Orr

1929 ~ 2019
Bonnie Jeanne Olson Orr

1929 ~ 2019

Bonnie was born in Seattle and raised in Madrona. At age 18 her family moved to Ballard. She graduated from Garfield High School (Honor Society) where classmates dubbed her "Wholesome Olson" in year book ARROW; two years at Whitman College and 3 years at U.W., earning a B.S. in Medical Technology.

Bonnie retired from the U.W. Medical Center and is survived by husband Rufus Orr after 50 years of loving marriage and numerous cousins and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Swedish Hospital Foundation for their compassionate care Bonnie received during her last illness.

Memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019
