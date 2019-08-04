|
|
Bonnie Kay (Maasen) King
A longtime resident of Shoreline, Bonnie died peacefully on July 15,
2019 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. She was born in Richland Washington to William and Leona Maasen and attended Richland High School graduating in 1962. Bonnie moved to Seattle, where she met and married John P. "Skip" King Jr. in 1966. She worked as a secretary for the Police Department for many years before she retired in 2006. Bonnie loved to garden and spend time at Alta Lake and is survived by her husband Skip, her children Pat King, Leanne Toliver, Dr. Kimberly King, and Dr. Lesley Graham, and her 5 grandchildren.
Bonnie's service will be held on
Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
at St. Mark's Catholic Church
in Shoreline.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019