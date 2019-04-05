Bonnie Lee Lewis



Born on February 5, 1948 In Seattle, Bonnie Lee Lewis passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019. Bonnie grew up in Lynnwood and raised her children in Edmonds. An almost four decade employee at Boeing, she was a Union Steward for IAM for the majority of that time. My mom enjoyed being outside, collecting antiques and, much to her neighbors' chagrin, admiring the family of raccoons living under her deck. She had a quick, boisterous laugh and a beautiful smile.



Preceding Bonnie in death are her parents, FM and Jean Lewis, her son Brent Anderson, her ex-husband Doug Anderson and then most recently, her beloved pup, Mercedes. Bonnie is survived by her brother Larry (Teresa) Lewis, her daughter Tera (Joe) Puhlman and the absolute joy of her life, her granddaughter Andi.



Thank you to those who helped support my mom over the past few months. This includes Mountlake Terrace Plaza for helping her regain (most of) her independence and also Dr. Jay Lopez and Dr. Ming-Jei Chang who treated her with patience and dignity.



An open-house celebration of life will occur on April 27th at the family home from 11am to 6pm. Please contact Tera at



425 870-1979 for details.



In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering a life by helping save a life by donating to an animal welfare or rescue organization. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019