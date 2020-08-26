Bonnie Mae Johnston O'Neal
Bonnie passed away on August 24, 2020. She was born in Minnesota on August 3, 1941 to Wilfred (Bill) and Helen Johnston. She met her husband Terry O'Neal cruising the Renton Loop in 1956 and on September 25, 1959, they married and had nearly 61 years together. Bonnie worked at Boeing until her retirement.
Bonnie had a kind, generous and loving nature and is how she and Terry raised their four daughters, Diane and Donna O'Neal, Debbie (Wesley) Tabor and Darlene (Joe) Wilson. She is grandmother to Alexis and Kaden Dobson and Lauren and Adam Tabor. Bonnie traveled the United States and the world from Hong Kong to Africa. Her snickerdoodle cookies are legendary and her grandchildren consider her grilled cheese sandwiches the best in the world.
