Bonnie May Previte



On June 11, 2019, Bonnie May Previte, loving mother, sister, and friend passed away at the age of 74. Bonnie had suffered from Alzheimer's for the last 14 years and left behind her one and only daughter, Alyssa. Bonnie was born on May 4, 1945 in Fairfax County, Virginia. She was the youngest of her three siblings, Patricia, Lana, and Frank. When Bonnie was 12, her mother, Annie, remarried, gaining a stepfather and two stepsisters, Gloria and Joyce.



After attending school in Southern Virginia and working in Washington DC as a legal secretary, Bonnie moved to San Francisco. There she earned a business degree at San Francisco State University and pursued a career at a legal firm.



In 1987, Bonnie married her husband, David Goldberg in Los Angeles. The same year they gave birth to their daughter, Alyssa. In 1991, Bonnie and Alyssa moved to Bellevue, WA. Although Bonnie and David did not remain together, they maintained a loving friendship and together raised their only child. Along with being an incredible mother, she was an avid tennis player, talented homemaker, and savvy businesswoman.



Bonnie touched everyone she met. Her bubbly personality and amazing generosity will never be lost. Her relationships with her friends and family were of utmost importance to her. She loved music, food, traveling, and dancing.



A memorial service will be mentioned privately at a later date. If Bonnie was someone close to you, please email her daughter Alyssa Goldberg at [email protected] to be included on memorial date information. Published in The Seattle Times from July 2 to July 3, 2019