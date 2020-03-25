|
Bonnie Webb
It is with deep sadness that we announce that our mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend, Bonita "Bonnie" Webb, peacefully passed away at Harborview Medical Center on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 following a short illness.
Bonnie was born in Bremerton, Washington to Clyde and Agnes Nutt on October 26, 1934. Bonnie grew up in Kitsap County and Seattle. She resided in Bothell for 41 years, and relocated to Kenmore last year. She worked 17 years with Northshore School District. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing games, sharing meals, and attending shows. She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Alan Webb.
She is survived by her children Kelly Webb, Karyn Taylor (Jerry), and Lance Webb, grandchildren Miles, Tayana, Benjamin and Carson, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She had countless friends who will miss her dearly. A memorial will be planned for this summer. The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Harborview Medical Center ICU for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 25, 2020