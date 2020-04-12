Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd Bolvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd Micael Bolvin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Boyd Micael Bolvin Obituary
Boyd Micael Bolvin

Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Chehalis, WA on August 4, 1924, he graduated from Stadium High in Tacoma. He fought in the Pacific Arena in World War II, and was honorably discharged in 1945. He received his B.A. and B.Ed. from Puget Sound University, his Masters of Library Instruction from the University of Washington in 1960, and his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California in 1970. He worked as an educator, then as the Associate Dean of Instruction, Library Media Services at Bellevue Community College, retiring in 1982.

He led a wonderful and blessed life. His generosity and genuine concern for others was felt by many. He is greatly loved, and will be deeply missed. We rejoice that he is now with his Lord Jesus, and is reunited with his loved ones who have passed before.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Boyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -