|
|
Boyd Micael Bolvin
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Chehalis, WA on August 4, 1924, he graduated from Stadium High in Tacoma. He fought in the Pacific Arena in World War II, and was honorably discharged in 1945. He received his B.A. and B.Ed. from Puget Sound University, his Masters of Library Instruction from the University of Washington in 1960, and his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California in 1970. He worked as an educator, then as the Associate Dean of Instruction, Library Media Services at Bellevue Community College, retiring in 1982.
He led a wonderful and blessed life. His generosity and genuine concern for others was felt by many. He is greatly loved, and will be deeply missed. We rejoice that he is now with his Lord Jesus, and is reunited with his loved ones who have passed before.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020