Brad Alan Drago



Brad was born June 13, 1964 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He died peacefully July 2, 2019 with his family by his side.



He attended Manalapan Englishtown schools, Chartwell Manor, Rutgers Prep, and Newport High School. He enjoyed sports and played in baseball, soccer and football leagues. His favorite sport was skiing, especially on holiday vacations to Snowbird, Banff Springs and Mont Tremblant. Brad's other passion was travelling. He toured Europe twice and met the Pope. He also enjoyed camping, especially in Maine. He loved his last trip, a month in San Miguel de Allende with family.



In Seattle he worked in construction, at Haagen Dazs and was the proud owner of his own Seattle Pedicab business. Brad touched everyone he met with his generosity and gracious, respectful, friendly, optimistic personality.



Brad is survived by his son, Calvin Curtis; his parents, Jan and Noel; brothers, Dean & Jeff; nephews, Kyle, Austin, and Ian.



He was preceded in death in 1987 by his brother, Scott.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 13th at 12 pm at Washington Park Arboretum



2300 Arboretum Dr E, Seattle, WA



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to honor Brad at Mary's Place, P.O. Box 1171, Seattle, WA 98111.



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019