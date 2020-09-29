Brad Peterson
Brad Peterson, whose quiet competence and versatile skills ranged from commercial salmon fishing in Bristol Bay to tree-farming in Washington State, died unexpectedly August 17, 2020, at Salmon Creek Ranch near Naselle, Washington. He was 71.
Bradley Steven Peterson, born July 6, 1949, was the third child of Walter and Eve Peterson. He grew up in Seattle and moved as a child with his family to a fishing village in Alaska for two years, returning in summers to work the sockeye runs. After graduating from Ingraham High School in 1967, he enlisted in the Navy and served in Vietnam, where he was severely wounded in September, 1970.
He resumed fishing commercially in Alaska in 1971, then pursued a variety of projects in Seattle. In 1983, Brad married Susan Short and they moved to Edmonds, later developing Salmon Creek Ranch in Pacific County into a tree farm.
Despite his Vietnam wounds,
his heart held abundant compassion for those around him; he gave generously of his time to help others, including a circle of friends that grew through the years. His workshop was meticulously organized and often busy.
Brad is survived by his wife, Susan Peterson, Edmonds, WA; his brother, Lawrence W. Peterson, Sequim, WA; his sister, Beverly Peterson Stearns, Hamden, CT; and two generations of nieces and nephews. In keeping with Brad's concern about the pandemic, a gathering to remember him will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans
.