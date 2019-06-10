Bradley Boultinghouse



Bradley Boultinghouse (29) was born on October 8th 1989 in Greenville, South Carolina. Extremely creative and driven from an early age, Brad graduated from JL Mann High School and earned his diploma through the International Baccalaureate program in 2007. The same year he launched his first clothing line titled _aholic with accompanying runway show. He later graduated from the University of South Carolina double majoring in Retailing and Fashion Merchandising. Nordstrom hired him as a Personal Stylist in the Philadelphia area in 2011, working his way up to Regional Merchandise Manager for the mid-Atlantic states.



Brad came to Seattle in 2013 to work at Nordstrom headquarters as a National Trend Apparel Assistant Buyer. He later left the company to pursue independent projects, including opening an online store named Onoff Clothier with the aim of providing gender neutral garments for all shapes and sizes. His most recent position was as Senior Product Line Manager for men's apparel at Eddie Bauer.



Seattle became his forever home, forming a strong network of chosen family here. He married husband Samuel Lillemoen in 2017. Together they enjoyed traveling, eating copious amounts of sushi, hosting parties and game nights in their home, spending time with Brads Granny, Sharon Marie Thompson, and creating content for Brads Instagram @loudshopper.



Brad was suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us on June 4th, 2019. Brad had the uncanny ability to inspire the masses with his eccentric wardrobe, infectious laugh, and open heart. He injected artistry into everything he did, whether they be the clothes on his back, the tattoos on his skin, the innovative ideas he brought into the workspace, or the one of a kind responses he had for every situation. The outpouring of grief since his passing has proven that he achieved love far bigger than he knew. A public viewing will be held at Butterworth Funeral home on 6/14 at 1:30pm, followed by a private memorial service for friends and family on 6/15.



"Behind the perfection of a man's style, must lie the passion of a man's soul." - Oscar Wilde Published in The Seattle Times on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary