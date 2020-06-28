Bradley D. Austin
Bradley Dale Austin, 64, passed away June 15, 2020, in Olympia, Wash., where he was born Sept. 21, 1955. He was Service Manager of the Microsoft Global Business Accounts at Pacific Northwest Bell. He loved antique cars. Brad is survived by his father, Walter D. Austin; brother, Kimbal D. Austin (Diana) and loving extended family. He was predeceased by his mother, Beverly M. (Frank) (Austin) Russell. No services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.