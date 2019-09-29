Home

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
Bradley Robinson, 65, of Seattle, Washington, died September, 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. Kirk was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 26, 1953. He was raised in Morton Grove. Kirk graduated from Niles North High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from the University of Colorado in Boulder. It was in Boulder that he met his wife, Jean Cassady Robinson. They were married for 40 years.

Kirk is survived by their beloved daughter, Sarah (Nicholas) Gadzuk of Denver, Colorado; sister, Linda Maggiore of Chicago, Illinois; brother in-laws, John (Wendy) Cassady and Daniel (Margaret) Cassady; sister in-law, Anne Ferri; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer (Delores) Robinson and Diana (Walter) Kimmell, along with older siblings, Susan and Ronald.

Kirk was a respected leader in the construction management and cost estimating industry. He worked for Lease Crutcher Construction before founding The Robinson Company in 1985. Kirk and Jean owned the company for 35 years, along with devoted business partner, Sharon Kennedy, and felt privileged to have wonderful, long-standing staff and clients throughout that time.

Kirk had a passion for skiing, the Chicago Cubs, and international travel with his daughter. He ran 8 marathons, all after the age of 40, was 2-time delegate to the Democratic National Convention, and worked tirelessly to pass the Death with Dignity Initiative in Washington State.

For those closest to Kirk, he will always be remembered by his giving heart, willingness to mentor others, his deeply infectious smile, wry sense of humor, and devotion to his family.

A celebration of Kirk's life

will be held at 10:30 am Friday, October 25th, 2019, at the

Nordic Museum, 2655 NW Market St. Seattle, WA 98107.

Memorial contributions may be

made to End of Life Washington (endoflifewa.org/give). Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/bradley-robinson-8863258
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019
