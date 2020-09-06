Brandon Lauren Alcala
It is with a heavy heart and sorrow that we, Vinny and Lupe Alcala are sharing the passing of our only child Brandon Lauren Alcala, 35 years young on July 9, 2020 by natural causes in Tucson, Arizona.
Brandon was born in Calif, August 11, 1984 to Vincent L. Alcala and Lupe Sagastume Alcala but spent his formative years in Lynnwood WA where he attended grade school through college. He worked as an Electronic Technician for 10 years in WA. and 71/2 years in Tucson Arizona where he purchased his home & his Rhodesian Ridgeback, Zeus.
Brandon was interested in music at a young age and taught himself to play the guitar, piano and drums. Brandon loved to sing and play guitar to our favorite karaoke songs - he had a beautiful voice.
I also taught him to crab and fish, always by my side, to help his Dad in any way. There was always laughter in our home, a joke or teasing his mom, with love - we still hear him.
Brandon grew up with a small part of his large family, his Aunt Chili and Diane Stugart, a friend of the family. We all saw him grow into a responsible man. In his last months, he was reaching out to his cousins and friends. He started working out. He said it brought him focus. We found a note in his wallet and it read: "Be happy with what you have".
I am sorry that fate brought him to Tucson, this is where his life slipped away, so young, we miss you our son, you will always be in our heart.
He is survived by his Aunt's Chili Alcala Perez, Jeannette Sagastume, Ana Maria Sagastume, Olga Maria Sagastume de Barrera, Lorena Sagastume de Hernandez and his Uncle's David Alcala, Juan Carlos Sagastume, Jorge Alberto Sagastume and his many cousins from Calif., El Salvador, Arizona and his friends.
When we move back to Washington, we will celebrate his life with family and friends.
Brandon, we love you and will always carry your memory in our hearts.
