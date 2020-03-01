|
|
Brett David Christensen
Brett David Christensen died Monday, Feb. 24th, 2020. He was born to Mary and Neil Christensen on Dec. 18, 1983 in Seattle. He was very close to his family and was not just a beloved brother and son but also a friend to his parents and sister, Carrie Christensen and her partner Shawn Bauer. He was the grandson of Delbert and Rena Johnson of Dayton, WA. and Myrtle and the late John Christensen of Des Moines, WA. and nephew/cousin/son-in-law/friend to a huge extended family. He graduated from Tyee High School in 2002, and from the University of Washington in 2009 with a BA in Physics. He married his wife, Jennifer Lynn Franklin in 2013 and had his precious 4-year-old daughter, Penelope. Brett was a valued team member of Comcast for over 10 years and worked the last couple years as a Commercial Install Tech and was involved in the Comcast Jeopardy team. This past year his team went to Utah and advanced to the finale in Florida in January. His immediate family recently traveled to Orlando to celebrate his accomplishments and enjoy Universal Studios. Brett loved to travel and recently took his daughter to several countries in Europe to visit friends and go to Oktoberfest. He loved to celebrate life and was the ultimate BBQ king and party host. He will be missed by his family and friends. In true Brett fashion, there will be a BBQ Celebration of his life this summer with his family & friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020