Brian Chase, 58, of Everett, WA passed away February 13, 2019. Brian was born to Coleman and Barbara Chase in Baton Rouge, LA on February 27, 1960, moving to New Orleans in 1962. In 1968 Brian and his family moved to Lynnwood, WA where he excelled with the Boy Scouts, gaining his 1st Place Soapbox Derby trophy in the car he built with his Dad. He later traveled around the country, camping and hiking with his family, as they moved to Texas and later to Virginia returning to Kent, WA in 1974 where he graduated High School in 1979.



Brian married; he and his wife were blessed with a daughter, Tara Chase, in 1980. He then joined the US Air Force in 1981 being stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii, he moved his new family to Honolulu.



Brian married again in 2000 to Lauryl Fitzgerald of Oregon bringing her son, Matt Moran, to the union.



Brian is survived by his wife Lauryl, daughter Tara, step son Matthew (Seana), three grandchildren who were the apple of his eye; Olivia, Landon, and Kayleigh, his mother Barbara, sisters Tamara, Lauren, Leslie (Richard), brother Doug (Donna), nephew Paul and niece Angela.



The memorial service will take place Monday March 18, 2019 11:30 AM at Yahn & Son Funeral Home, 55 West Valley HWY S, Auburn, WA 98001. For full obituary and April 5th Celebration of Life details, see www.yahnandson.com.



