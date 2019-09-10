|
|
Brian Douglas Howe
Born July 29, 1978, Brian passed away September 2, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his Family. He loved life, his family, his children Parker and Bennett, wife Andi, Parents Douglas Howe and Robin Du Brin, Mimi Anderson and Jim Anderson, his siblings and many wonderful cousins, Aunts, Uncles and friends. Brian fought a courageous battle with colon Cancer for 4 years, keeping a positive outlook throughout, until his last days.
Brian grew up in Gig Harbor and Tacoma where he went to Wilson High School and attended Menlo College. Brian spent his career in the hospitality industry managing many wonderful bars and restaurants. Most recently, Brian accomplished his life-long dream of owning a restaurant when he opened the Pizza Press on 6th Avenue, in Tacoma. He loved having a great place to spend quality time with family and friends, and to enjoy pizza and craft beer. His uplifting attitude made Brian a joy to be around and a friend to many.
He will be greatly missed by all.
The family will be celebrating
his life in a private celebration on
Sunday the 15th with a celebration
for friends and family to follow at Steel Creek Restaurant,
in Tacoma at 5:00 PM,
1114 Broadway, Tacoma, 98402.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019