Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Brian's life story with friends and family

Share Brian's life story with friends and family

Brian Holliday Speakes



Born September 15, 1948 and died on July 18, 2020 in Crystal Lake, WA. Survived by brother Jeffrey Speakes and family. Graduated Bothell HS, UW & Univ. San Diego Law School. Cherished Crystal Lake Community member. Service next summer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store