Brian James Yoshida
Born October 21, 1968, Brian passed away unexpectedly at his home in Everett on October 7, 2019 from heart failure.
He is survived by his loving wife Jeanne (nee Hedwall), daughter Stephanie (Jason Butler), son Christopher, granddaughter Gianna
Butler, parents Jim and Eileen Yoshida, sister Erin Yoshida and nephew Nathan Coppinger.
A memorial service will be held
to celebrate his life on
Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11:00 am at
St. Peter's Episcopal Parish, 1610 South King St Seattle 98144.
See full obituary at www.asacredmoment.com/obituaries-archive/brianyoshida
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019