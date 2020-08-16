Although I hadn't seen Brian in the last few years, I got the full report from my mom. She always marveled at how cheerful Brian was in the face of such adversity. My memories are mostly from his early childhood and I would say cheerfulness must have been part of his DNA. The hallmark of which was his big, friendly smile. Ahh . . . those dimples! When he was very young, he would barrel down the block from his other grandparents' house to say hello. When he was in grade school, he would entertain us all with his fabulous speeches. As an adult he would smile, offer a friendly greeting and ask genuinely about your life. Now his beautiful energy is both lingering in our hearts but also greeting his new reality with that beautiful smile!

Cathy Hamblet

Family