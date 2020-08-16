1/
Brian McChesney
1974 - 2020
Brian McChesney

Died peacefully at home July 28, 2020 in Seattle, WA. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Patricia Kiesecker McChesney; sister, Kristi; daughter, Kaley; and niece, Sylvia.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Dear Joe, so sorry for your loss of you beloved son. My thought and prayers are for you and your family. So sorry.
Kim Sherwood
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
I cherish the wonderful memories I have of Brian when we were kids. He was one of my first best friends. It crushes me he suffered and left this world too soon and I am not surprised he was cheerful and loving through it all. His smile and happiness were contagious. Brian we will miss you. Heaven got a fun, wonderful soul. I imagine you, grandpa and Mark rocking in chairs on a dock enjoying the view, laughing and relishing each other’s company.
Laura Kompkoff
Family
August 10, 2020
He was a great Dad and we are all grateful for his love for Kaley
Pat Robinson
Acquaintance
August 10, 2020
We are so grateful to Brian for coming into our family & giving us our beautiful darling granddaughter, Kaley. Brian was always such a good dad & Kaley got to experience all kinds of adventures. Kaley told me one time she was lucky because she had 2 families, her mom’s family & her dad’s family. Rest In Peace Brian. We will miss you
Sue Poulton
Family
August 10, 2020
Although I hadn't seen Brian in the last few years, I got the full report from my mom. She always marveled at how cheerful Brian was in the face of such adversity. My memories are mostly from his early childhood and I would say cheerfulness must have been part of his DNA. The hallmark of which was his big, friendly smile. Ahh . . . those dimples! When he was very young, he would barrel down the block from his other grandparents' house to say hello. When he was in grade school, he would entertain us all with his fabulous speeches. As an adult he would smile, offer a friendly greeting and ask genuinely about your life. Now his beautiful energy is both lingering in our hearts but also greeting his new reality with that beautiful smile!
Cathy Hamblet
Family
August 10, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss he did was a great guy
Vicki Zener
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Kaley was so lucky to have a great dad like you! You mean so much to her. We will all miss you so much.
Jori & Kaley McChesney
Friend
August 9, 2020
Brian was such a great sharer of stories. Many of which he told in such a way that made you laugh. I will always hold my memories of his special ways close to my heart. Thank you Joe and Tricia for being examples to your Children, Grandchildren, and many others of what it means to love and care for one another.
Terri Murray
Family
August 8, 2020
Brian James thank you for your presence here on earth. You blessed us with many great memories. Every since you were a child your laughter, smile and twinkle in your eyes brought a contagious sense of joy. My faith believes you to be at peace. Thank you to Joe, Tricia and Kristi for their constant dedication and compassion that they gave to you as you walked the journey of cancer these last three years. You were and will always be loved.
Marga McChesney
Family
August 8, 2020
Brian has always gifted us with his smile and easy-to-be around personality. During his illness, he made it easy to visit. Blessings to his parents and family who gave him all their love and support so he could continue to smile with us. Love to all.
Mary Sifferman
Family
