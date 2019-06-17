|
Brian Robert Patterson
May 11, 1959 ~ June 2, 2019
Brian taught English at Whatcom Community College and the Grandview campus of Yakima Valley College.
Survived by mother Shirley Patterson, and siblings, Jim Dockery, Janet Dockery, John Dockery, and Joe Dockery.
Service to be held at
Tolt Congregational Church in
Carnation WA, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity or the Tolt Congregational Good Neighbor fund.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 17, 2019