Brian T. McDevitt
November 6, 1958 ~ April 10, 2019
A celebration of Brian's life will be held Saturday, June 8th which begins with the Rosary at 2pm in Wandering Creek's Club House, 831 - 240th St. S.W., Gate Code: 7006, Bothell WA 98021.
Brian passed away suddenly at his home in Avon Lake, OH. A Catholic funeral was held on the 14th at St. Joseph's Church there.
He leaves behind his loving family, wife Mary Kay, sons, Kyle, Connor, Corey, his mother, Joanne, siblings Charles and Brigid and numerous cousins and friends. His son, Sean, father John and brothers Matthew and John Jr., preceded him in death. Brian graduated from Bishop Blanchet high school in '77 and Gonzaga U in '81. He ended his financial career with Huntington Bank in Ohio.
If you desire, memorial donations in memory of Brian can be sent to Bishop Blanchet High School, Attn: Robert Lukevich, 8200 Wallingford Avenue No., Seattle 98103 or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019